Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue May 21, 2024 10:19 PM
Last update on: Tue May 21, 2024 10:23 PM

Shafiul Azim new EC secretary

Shafiul Azim

Biman Bangladesh Airlines Managing Director Shafiul Azim, also additional secretary, was made secretary at the Election Commission.

The public administration ministry issued a gazette notification in this regard today.

Azim's appointment to the new post will become effective from May 30.

He will replace current EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam.

On Dec 7, 2022, Shafiul Azim, an additional secretary attached to the Cabinet Division, was made MD and CEO of the national flag carrier.

In another notification, Md Jahangir Alam was transferred to the public security division of the home ministry.

