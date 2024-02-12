Shab-e-Barat on February 25

The Muslim community in Bangladesh will observe the holy Shab-e-Barat on the night of February 25 as the Shaban moon has been sighted.

As the moon was sighted yesterday, the month of Shaban will begin today.

Therefore, the public holiday on the occasion will be on Feb 26.

Shab-e-Barat falls on the 14th night of the month of Shaban, 15 days before the arrival of Ramadan, the month of fasting for Muslims.

Muslims offer special prayers at mosques and homes, families exchange bread and sweets, and give handouts to the poor on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee held at Islamic Foundation's Baitul Mukarram office yesterday evening.

Additional Secretary of Ministry of Religious Affairs Md Awal Hawladar presided over the meeting.

The announcement was made after analysing data collected from the district administrations, Islamic Foundation, Bangladesh Meteorological Department, and Space Research and Remote Sensing Institute.