Several JCD leaders in RU accused of extorting, assaulting student

Several leaders and activists of the Rajshahi University (RU) unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) have been accused of extorting and assaulting a student, allegedly pressuring him to join political activities under threat of police action.

Jasim Uddin, a student of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) at RU, submitted a written complaint to the university's proctor and student adviser, regarding an incident that reportedly took place on June 24 near Zia School Road in the Meherchandi area, adjacent to the campus.

In the complaint, Jasim alleged that a group of 10-12 JCD members, including former RU JCD joint convener Ahsan Habib, expelled activist Hasibur Islam Hasib, and Bishal from the Department of Economics, intercepted him while he was walking with a friend after Maghrib prayers.

"Three to four motorcycles stopped me. They separated me from my friend, demanded money, and questioned my political affiliation by showing a photo," he wrote.

"They demanded Tk 2,000. I explained that I had to join a few Chhatra League programmes in the past to stay in the dormitory, but I was never involved in any criminal activity. I also showed them social media posts proving my participation in the July uprising," he added.

Despite this, Jasim claimed the group slapped and assaulted him, eventually forcing him to pay Tk 1,500.

He was also allegedly told he must join future JCD programmes.

When contacted, Ahsan denied the allegations.

"Yesterday, while on my way to a programme, I saw Jasim Uddin, who I knew had previous links with Chhatra League. I asked to check his phone for any political links, found nothing concerning, and let him go," he said.

RU JCD Convener Sultan Ahmed Rahi distanced the organisation from the accused, saying, "Since both individuals have been expelled, they have no connection with RU Chhatra Dal. The organisation will not take responsibility for their actions. I urge the university administration to take legal action. RU Chhatra Dal will fully cooperate in this regard."

RU Proctor Mahbubur Rahman confirmed receiving the complaint.

"We will look into the matter thoroughly. If the allegation is proven through investigation, appropriate punishment will be ensured." he said.

He added that another complaint involving the same group was filed on the same day regarding a separate extortion attempt.

"The proctorial body intervened and resolved the situation on-site. Each complaint will be addressed following due process," he said.

Earlier, Ahsan and Hasib were removed from their positions by the central JCD following the leak of a phone conversation allegedly involving extortion in collaboration with a Chhatra League member.