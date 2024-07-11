Several hurt as anti-quota protesters clash with cops in Ctg

Several anti-quota protesters were injured in clashes with police in Chattogram city this afternoon.

Witnesses said the protesters blocked a rail track at Chattogram Station around 2:40pm. Later, they gathered in front Chattogram Old Station at 3:50pm.

When they went to the Tigerpass area around 4:40pm, police tried to intercept them, leading a clash.

Later, another clash took place in No-2 Gate area around 5:00pm.

The number of injured and their identities could not be confirmed, reports our Chattogram correspondent.

After the clash, the protesting students blocked the area.

Visiting the spot, this correspondent found that police surrounded the protesters and students chanted slogans holding placards in their hands sitting on the road.

Due to the blockade, a traffic congestion was created on both sides of the road.

Contacted, Santosh Kumar Chakma, office-in charge of the Panchalaish Police Station, claimed that police did not charge batons on the protestors.

"No untoward incident occurred with students," he added.