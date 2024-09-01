Several garment factories shut in Ashulia, Savar amid workers’ protests

Authorities have shut several garment factories in Ashulia and Savar in face of workers' protest.

The workers of GAB Limited and some nearby garment factories blocked Nabinagar-Chandra highway around 9:00am today.

The workers have waged protest over various demands including bonus for their attendance, tiffin allowance, and stopping workers' termination.

A number of workers of GAB Limited, wishing not to be named, said that the factory authorities announced the closure without giving any decision on their demands.

"We raised several reasonable demands to the factory authorities. Protests are being held today by blocking the road. If the demand is not accepted, the protest will continue," they said.

Mohammad Sarwar Alam, superintendent of Ashulia Industrial Police – 1, told The Daily Star that workers of several factories, including those of GAB Limited, Snowtex, Starling Group Apparel, NASA Apparels, and Acme Agrovet & Consumers Ltd, have participated in the protests.

The workers alleged that they are not getting any cooperation from the factory owners, he said.

The owner should discuss the issues with the workers immediately and handle the situation, he said adding that the workers should also avoid making "unnecessary demands".