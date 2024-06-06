Seventh death anniversary of Justice Latifur Rahman

Today is the seventh death anniversary of Latifur Rahman, former chief justice and chief adviser to a caretaker government, said a press release.

On the occasion, a doa and milad mahfil will be held at his residence in Jashore.

He was born in 1936 in Jashore. He studied English literature and law at Dhaka University.

He began his legal career at the High Court in 1960 and was appointed as an additional judge at the HC Division of the Supreme Court in 1979.

On January 15, 1991, he became a judge of the SC.

He assumed the position of chief justice on January 1, 2001. On July 15, 2001, he took on the role of chief adviser to the caretaker government.