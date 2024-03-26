Seventeen gang members held

Rab arrested 17 members, including leaders, of two notorious gangs. Members of 'Tension group' and 'Devil-exo group' were held in a late-night operation on Sunday in Siddhirganj of Narayanganj.

Major Sanria Chowdhury, Deputy Director of RAB-11, said, "The arrested individuals, aged between 18 to 29, were involved in mugging, drug peddling, and extortion."

Raisul Islam Simanto, heads 'Tension group', while one Sarib leads 'Devil-exo group'.

Among the arrestees was Robayet Esfak Pretom, son of former Narayanganj BNP convener Monirul Islam Robi.

He was previously arrested in a case related to possessing explosives.

The arrestees are accused in looting and vandalising houses in Siddhirganj. They also targeted young students, enticing them to join their gangs and indulge in drug activities.