Seven unexploded crude bombs recovered from DU campus

Shahbagh police recovered seven unexploded crude bombs from the Kazi Motahar Hossain Building premises on the Dhaka University campus today.

According to the university's Proctor, Associate Professor Saifuddin Ahmed, the crude bombs were found near the Faculty of Law following a tip-off.

Shahbagh police were immediately informed, and a bomb disposal unit later arrived at the scene to recover the explosives, which were hidden inside two packets, the proctor said.

"We are currently reviewing CCTV footage. The problem is that there are no cameras facing the spot where the crude bombs were placed, so we are checking who entered or exited the area during that time," he added.