Bangladesh
DU Correspondent
Mon Jun 16, 2025 01:50 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 16, 2025 03:22 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Seven unexploded crude bombs recovered from DU campus

Mon Jun 16, 2025 01:50 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 16, 2025 03:22 PM
DU Correspondent
Mon Jun 16, 2025 01:50 PM Last update on: Mon Jun 16, 2025 03:22 PM
Photo: Collected

Shahbagh police recovered seven unexploded crude bombs from the Kazi Motahar Hossain Building premises on the Dhaka University campus today.

According to the university's Proctor, Associate Professor Saifuddin Ahmed, the crude bombs were found near the Faculty of Law following a tip-off.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Shahbagh police were immediately informed, and a bomb disposal unit later arrived at the scene to recover the explosives, which were hidden inside two packets, the proctor said.

"We are currently reviewing CCTV footage. The problem is that there are no cameras facing the spot where the crude bombs were placed, so we are checking who entered or exited the area during that time," he added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

ফেব্রুয়ারিতে নির্বাচনের সিদ্ধান্ত দ্রুত ইসিকে জানান, সরকারের প্রতি সালাহউদ্দিন

তিনি আরও বলেন, এই সরকারের র‍্যাটিফিকেশন লাগবে পরবর্তী সংসদে।

২৬ মিনিট আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইরানের হামলায় তেল আবিবে মার্কিন দূতাবাসের শাখা ভবন ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত

২ ঘণ্টা আগে