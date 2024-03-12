Seven killed, two injured

At least seven people were killed and two others injured in road accidents in four districts in the last two days, according to reports from our correspondents.

In Natore, three people including two brothers were killed and another was injured when a truck hit a battery-run auto-rickshaw at Durgapur Bazar in Singra upazila yesterday, said Md Akhtaruzzaman, an assistant superintendent of police.

The deceased -- Hosne Ara Begum, 38, Imran Hossain, 19, and his brother Rabbi Hossain, 15, who was driving the auto-rickshaw -- were from Bankurail village.

Locals caught the driver and helper of the truck and handed them over to police.

In Gazipur, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw passenger was killed as the vehicle collided with a lorry at Dhaladia in Sreepur yesterday. The deceased could not be identified immediately, said police.

In Munshiganj, a motorcyclist named Abul Hasan Sheikh, 26, was killed in a car-motorcycle collision on Dhaka-Mawa expressway yesterday.

Legal actions are in progress, said In-charge of Hasara Highway Police Station Kanchan Kumar.

In Mymensingh, two motorcyclists, Sirajul Islam, 40, and Mosharraf Hossain, 21, were killed and another was injured in a head-on collision with a private car on Mymensingh-Dhobaura road on Sunday night, said police.