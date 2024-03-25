Seven held for kidnapping school boy

Police have arrested seven members of a kidnapping gang involved in abducting the school-going son of a business person.

They were arrested from Dhaka, Cumilla, Feni, Chattogram, and Noakhali districts, said Additional Commissioner of Police (DB) Mohammad Harun Or Rashid yesterday.

Among the arrestees are Abdullah Al Mamun alias Masud, his brother-in-law Kamrul Hasan, and the personal driver of the victim's family, Nur Alam, Roni Mia, Monir Hossain, Johnny Biswas, and Aslam Hawladar.

"The driver orchestrated the kidnapping. The gang first tries to bring drivers' of rich people into their fold. Some of their members also work as drivers," said the DB chief.

Armed with toy pistols, culprits abducted the victim from a Dhanmondi school on Wednesday, demanding Tk 1.05 crore ransom; however they released the boy after the family paid Tk 14 lakh.