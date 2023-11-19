Seven friends suffer burns in Savar

Seven people suffered burn injuries as a fire broke out in a tin-shed house in Savar's Aminbazar area on Friday night.

The injured were identified as house owner Abdur Razzaq's son Mohammad Raihan, 19; Nahid, 18; Mohammad Hadis, 18; Manarul, 20; Md Jewel, 23; Md Rubel, 25; and Mohammad Al-Amin, 20, said police.

Law enforcers said the fire might have originated from an electric short circuit.

Harun Or Rashid, in-charge of Aminbazar police outpost, said the incident took place at one Abdur Razzak's house in Hijla area under ​​Aminbazar Union around 10:30pm on Friday.

Quoting the family members, he said seven friends were sitting in a room when the ceiling fan caught fire, leaving all of them injured.

Locals doused the fire, he added.

All the injured have been admitted to the burn unit at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, he added.

They are now out of danger, the police official said.