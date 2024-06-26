Seven collapsed, 5 more unfit for use

Out of 12 bridges in different areas on the 25-kilometre-long Haldia canal, seven have already collapsed while the rest five are in a dilapidated condition. On June 22, the bridge adjacent to Haldia Bazar collapsed, leaving at least nine people dead. PHOTO: STAR

In Barguna's Amtali upazila, there used to be a total 12 bridges in different areas on the 25-kilometre-long Haldia Canal.

Of those, seven have already collapsed while the rest five are in a dilapidated condition and largely unfit for use by vehicles and pedestrians.

The bridge adjacent to Haldia Bazar collapsed on June 22, leaving at least nine people dead.

The locals have long been calling upon the authorities concerned to take steps for repairing the existing bridges and construction of new bridges in place of the collapsed ones. However, no step has yet been made to this end.

The Local Government Engineering Department constructed the bridges on the canal in different areas under the upazila between 2002 and 2010 to allow movement of light vehicles like rickshaws and motorcycles as well as to pedestrians.

About one lakh people from Haldia, Chwara and Amtali Sadar unions use these bridges to travel to the upazila town and to neighbouring Patuakhali district headquarters.

The bridges that have collapsed so far are: one in Haldia Bazar, one near Haldia Hat Government Primary School, one in Chawra village, one near Hafezia Madrasa in Lodha area, one near Ibrahim Academy in same areas, and one each in Chila and Rari Bari areas.

"We have been communicating to different departments in this regard, urging for initiative to repair the bridges, but no step has been taken yet," said Asaduzzaman Mintu Mallick, chairman of Haldia union parishad.

Contacted, Abdullah Al Mamun, LGED engineer in Amtali upazila, said they are yet to take any measures due to a lack of allocation to this end.

"Due to the high level of salinity in water in this region, the iron pillars of the bridges are getting corroded, leaving those in a dilapidated state while some have already collapsed," he said.

"We have sent a proposal to the higher authorities for construction of girder bridges in place of the existing bridges. The construction will begin once allocation is received," he added.