Set year-wise targets to boost exclusive breastfeeding rate

Says health adviser

Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum yesterday called for setting year-wise targets to increase exclusive breastfeeding, as the rate has gradually declined in recent years.

She also urged doctors to advise new mothers to breastfeed instead of recommending formula milk.

She made the call while addressing the inaugural ceremony of World Breastfeeding Week 2025 at the conference hall of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the capital.

The Institute of Public Health Nutrition, in association with several local and international NGOs, organised the programme.

According to the Bangladesh Demographic and Health Survey, the exclusive breastfeeding rate was 65 percent in 2017-18, but declined to 55 percent in 2022.

Exclusive breastfeeding means feeding a baby only breastmilk for the first six months of life. Breastmilk is vital for protecting children from various diseases and for their mental and physical growth.

World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated every year in the first week of August. Asked why it was being observed in the fourth week this year, Mohammed Eunus Ali, director of the Institute of Public Health Nutrition, said the programme used to be arranged under an operation plan in previous years.

As the tenure of the plan ended in June last year, there was a dilemma over who would arrange the programme. The ministry later assigned them, resulting in the delay, he said.

"But better late than never," he told this correspondent, adding that they have arranged a weeklong programme to create awareness about the importance of breastfeeding across the country.