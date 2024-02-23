Set up sexual harassment prevention committees

Speakers urge educational institutions

Speakers yesterday called upon all educational institutions to establish sexual harassment prevention committees in accordance with the 2009 High Court directive.

They also demanded proper monitoring to ensure that these committees are effectively fulfilling their responsibilities, as well as formulation of a law based on the judgment and prompt state action to this end.

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad formed a human chain in front of the National Museum at Dhaka's Shahbag protesting the recent incidents of sexual violence in educational institutions.

The speakers also highlighted the need to eradicate political influence in addressing sexual harassment incidents, urging university administrations to be prepared to impose exemplary punishment to offenders, including dismissing teachers involved in such incidents.

Presiding over the event, the platform's president Fauzia Moslem said repeated incidents of sexual harassment at different universities have plunged Bangladesh's educational environment into deep embarrassment, compromising students' safety.

"It's imperative for the society to unite against sexual harassment in educational institutions. Moreover, political interference in such incidents must be halted, and the sexual harassment prevention committees, mandated by the High Court, should be empowered to function independently," she added.

The speakers stressed that incidents of teachers sexually harassing students in educational institutions have raised widespread concerns across Bangladesh.

With educational institutions becoming increasingly unsafe, 90 percent of female students who endure such harassment do not report it due to various reasons including threats to their academic careers, they added.