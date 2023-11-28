Set hajj package at Tk 4 lakh, legal notice asks govt

A legal notice was served today asking the government to reduce and re-fix in five days the cost of the hajj package within Tk 4 lakh per pilgrim.

Now the cost for a pilgrim is Tk 5.78 lakh as a general package and Tk 9.36 lakh as a special package, Advocate Ashraf-Uz-Zaman, a Supreme Court lawyer and chief coordinator of the Al-Quran Study Centre, said in the legal notice.

He sent the legal notice to the religious affairs ministry, saying he would take necessary steps against the ministry if it fails to re-fix the hajj expense in five days.

In the legal notice, he said the ministry on November 2 this year announced the hajj package which is very unreasonable and beyond the reach of general people.

In the legal notice, he said the religious affairs ministry mentioned the airfare to be Tk 1,94,800 whereas the current fare is Tk 76,000 to 1,10,000 on the Bangladesh-Saudi-Bangladesh route.

Every year, both governments compel the pilgrims to purchase air tickets from Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Saudi Airlines to give illegal benefits to these airlines, he said in the legal notice.

Ashraf-Uz-Zaman also said in the legal notice that the package has revealed that the Bangladesh and Saudi governments are trying to earn huge amounts of money by provoking the pilgrims without maintaining Islamic spirit and morality.