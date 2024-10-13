Set example by ensuring safety of everyone

Urges Tarique in Durga Puja message

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman yesterday called for collective efforts by all the communities to set an example in ensuring everyone's safety, regardless of their identity.

Tarique said in a message on Durga Puja on Facebook that he believes every Bangladeshi citizen must enjoy equal rights, freedoms, and protections without any distinction between Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, or Christian.

The country belongs to all Bangladeshis, the BNP leader remarked.

He added that as a united nation, Bangladesh stands to form a "collective community 'shield' and set an example by ensuring the safety of everyone, regardless of their identity or background".

Tarique, who has been in exile in London for over one and a half decades, also included a photo of Hindu Goddess Durga in his post and extended "warm" greetings to all those celebrating Durga Puja.

"May this festival bring peace, harmony, and prosperity to every household, and foster cohesion and togetherness among all communities."

Durga Puja, the biggest festival of Bangalee Hindus, began with Maha Shashthi last Wednesday. The puja is set to end with the immersion of idols of the Hindu goddess today.