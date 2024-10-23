Set up commission to address violence against children Urges MJF

Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) has called for the establishment of a commission for children's affairs to tackle the alarming rise in violence against children, particularly sexual violence.

The appeal was made in a press release issued yesterday, following the brutal rape of a 9-year-old girl, who is currently fighting for her life at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

In a statement signed by Executive Director Shaheen Anam, MJF expressed grave concern over the continued attacks on girl children and urged authorities to take immediate and decisive action.

Citing recent media reports, the organisation highlighted that between September and October, 12 girls, aged between 7 and 12, were raped or gang-raped.

This adds to the 521 cases of violence against children recorded between January and September 2024, according to data from Ain o Salish Kendra.

MJF's statement emphasised the urgency of protecting girl children, condemning the lack of coordination and effective measures to prevent such horrific acts.

The victims, the organisation noted, often belong to vulnerable groups such as street children, children with disabilities, ethnic minorities, and child domestic workers.

MJF also criticised the gaps in the legal system, pointing out that although the Women and Children Repression Act classifies crimes like rape, abduction, and trafficking as non-bailable, perpetrators frequently manage to secure bail after brief jail terms due to legal loopholes or influence.

The organisation called for strict enforcement of laws, mass awareness campaigns for parents and teachers, community mobilisation against these crimes, and stronger collaboration between the government, NGOs, and local communities to curb this growing menace.

MJF stressed that swift and coordinated action is essential to ensuring the safety of children across the country.