Session jam, lack of teachers: CU students lock main gate in protest

Students from the Department of Physical Education and Sports Science at Chittagong University locked the university's main gate yesterday, demanding a solution to session jam and appointment of teachers.

Chairman of the department, Prof Mohammad Abul Mansur, said, "It is not like the Bangla or English departments. CU is one of the only three universities in Bangladesh with this department. As a result, there are not enough graduates from this department. For this reason, it was not possible to appoint teachers according to the demands of the department," he added.

Proctor Nurul Azim Sikder said the administration is trying to resolve the issue.

