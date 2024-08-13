Services at a standstill as most UP chairmen flee

People in front of UP office in Kulaura. Photo: Star

Most union parishad chairmen in Moulvibazar's Kulaura upazila, who are also Awami League leaders, have gone into hiding following the fall of Sheikh Hasina due to a mass upsurge.

As such, essential public services at the UP offices have been at a standstill.

Vandalism at the UP offices, alongside existing security concerns, further exacerbated the situation as no one could ascertain when the services will resume.

This in turn resulted in a backlog of requests for certificates, as those cannot be issued without signatures from the respective UP chairman, thereby preventing residents from completing important official processes.

The chairmen who have gone into hiding include Wadud Box (Hajipur union), Akbar Ali Sohag (Routgaon union), Mosaddik Ahmad Noman (Kulaura Sadar union), Md Abdul Malik (Tilagaon union), Abdur Rob Mahabub (Jaychandi union), Zafar Ahmed Gilman (Kadipur union), Muhibul Islam Azad (Karmadha Union), Jimiur Rahman Chowdhury (Prithimpasha union), and Khalilur Rahman (Sharifpur union), among others.

Contacted, Wadud, Abdul, Mosaddiq and Khalilur cited fear of potential attacks for their absence.

Expressing frustration, locals who sought documents including certificates for citizenship, inheritance or birth, said the incumbent chairmen should resign or delegate their duties to panel chairmen.

Azizur Rahman Monir, chairman of Bhukshimail union and also vice-president of upazila unit BNP, is among a few who have reportedly continued attending to their duties.

Azizur said, "I have informed the UNO about the safety concerns of the chairmen. I have also told my party leaders and activists that they should cooperate with the UP chairmen to serve the needs of the locals."

Mohi Uddin, UNO of Kulaura upazila, said cooperation among all parties is needed to restore normalcy and meet the people's needs.