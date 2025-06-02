Services remain halted for 5th day

All medical services at the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital in Dhaka remained suspended for the fifth consecutive day yesterday, leaving many patients without care.

Earlier on Saturday, the health ministry in a statement said it was working to resume the hospital's services. However, no visible steps were taken till yesterday.

All services came to a standstill as the hospital staffers, including doctors and nurses, began a work abstention citing security concerns following an alleged attack on hospital staffers by a group of injured July uprising victims, who are being treated in the hospital, and a tripartite clash involving other patients and their attendants, on Wednesday.

The incident left some doctors and nurses injured and their residences also being attacked, before police and army personnel brought the situation under control, said Khair Ahmed Choudhury, director of the hospital.

Kawsar Ahmed, 48, a small trader from Narayanganj, who underwent a second surgery on his right eye on Tuesday and stayed at the hospital, said: "Situation remained the same today [yesterday] like past few days. No doctor, nurse joined the hospital."

Besides around 70 injured July uprising victims, only 25 general patients stayed within the facility till Saturday, but seven of them left yesterday, he also said, adding that nobody from the authority reached out to the patients till yesterday evening.

A doctor of the hospital, wishing anonymity, said, "Although the health ministry on Saturday said they had sent a delegation to the hospital to resolve the crisis, nobody contacted with us formally. So, the situation remained unchanged."

This correspondent could not reach Zane Alam, acting director of the hospital, for comment.