Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Wed Jan 24, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Jan 24, 2024 12:00 AM

Bangladesh
Metro Rail

Service disrupted after cable falls on power line

Staff Correspondent
Wed Jan 24, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Jan 24, 2024 12:00 AM

An unidentified person threw a satellite TV cable on the power line of metro rail, causing a brief disruption of the service around noon yesterday.

"A miscreant threw the cable on the electric line between Farmgate and Shahbagh stations. Police are looking for the person," MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd, told The Daily Star.

The incident resulted in approximately 15 minutes of disruption to metro rail services starting from around 12:10pm, metro rail officials said.

The service resumed after staffers removed the satellite TV cable from the power line, Siddique said.

After suspension of the service, many passengers were seen waiting in crowds at various stations.

Some trains were instructed to slow down while others were stopped on the line for some time.

push notification