Serve the poor instead of hosting lavish iftars

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader yesterday said his party's tradition is to stand beside the people in any crisis.

"Those who host lavish iftar parties in upscale restaurants often find it uncomfortable to mingle with ordinary citizens. But they criticise the government... Meanwhile, we [AL] are distributing iftar meals to the needy, reflecting the Awami League's tradition of standing by the people."

Quader told this at a function of distributing iftar and Eid items among  people in Bangabandhu Bhaban.

"Why BNP men are joining iftar party in the city's different luxurious hotels without serving iftar among the poor?" he asked.

