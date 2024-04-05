Serve people to secure their votes in future

PM asks public representatives

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday asked the public representatives to serve the people to secure votes in future.

"You [public representatives] have been elected by the people. So, if you serve the people, you will have no worry about your votes in future. People will trust you and keep faith in you. So, pay special attention to public service," she said.

Hasina was addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected mayors Cumilla and Mymensingh city corporations, chairmen of five zila parishads, and councillors of Mymensingh City Corporation at Shapla Hall of the Prime Minister's Office.

The premier directed the public representatives to work with utmost sincerity for the welfare of the people.

"Don't lose people's trust and confidence in any way. Work for the people properly standing by them," she said.

Hasina said her government ensured development of every area in the country and the grassroots people are in the focus of the development works.

"Every village would be transformed into a town. A radical change has already been made there which you can see," she said.

The PM said Bangladesh would be graduate to a developing country in 2026.

"In this context, I am urging you to stand beside the people with sincerity. Serve the people and work for them to make sure that the current trend of their socio-economic development continues," she said.

Earlier, Hasina administered the oaths to the first female mayor-elect of Cumilla City Corporation, Tahsin Bahar Suchona, and the mayor-elect of Mymensingh City Corporation, Ekramul Haque Titu.

She also administered the oaths to the newly elected chairmen of Kurigram, Thakurgaon, Sirajganj, Brahmanbaria and Habiganj five zila parishads.

The five chairmen are ANM Obaidur Rahman of Kurigram Zila Parishad, Abdul Majid of Thakurgaon, Shamim Talukder of Sirajganj, Billal Miah of Brahmanbaria and Aleya Akhter of Habiganj.

Some 44 newly elected councillors of general wards and female councillors of the reserved seats of Mymensingh City Corporation also took oath at the same venue.

LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam administered the oaths to the councillors.

Talking about community clinics, the prime minister said the government provides 30 types of medicine free of cost to the rural people, particularly women and children, from those clinics.

Hasina said public representatives should pay attention so that people can avail healthcare services properly from the community clinics.

She asked them to raise awareness among the people for exercising austerity in using water and electricity. She said people should also be encouraged to increase food production.

About climate change, she called upon the public representatives to conserve water bodies -- rivers, canals, beels and ponds.

She also directed them to ensure proper waste management in their respective areas to protect environment.

Hasina called for being vigilant to keep the young generation away from corruption, drug, militancy and terrorism.