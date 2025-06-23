Separate secretariat will ensure independence of judiciary

Says Yunus, hails formation of judicial council

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has said that the government cannot walk away from the creation of a separate secretariat for the judiciary.

He made the remarks just minutes after Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, speaking at the same programme yesterday, emphasised the "utmost urgency" of establishing such a secretariat.

Prof Yunus was the chief guest at a national seminar on judicial independence and efficiency, organised by the Supreme Court at InterContinental Dhaka hotel. Justice Refaat chaired the event.

Yunus said a separate secretariat would grant the judiciary the structural autonomy to adjudicate without external pressure.

It is also commendable that, as part of the reforms, the Supreme Judicial Council has been made fully operational, ensuring judicial accountability and independence, the chief adviser said.

"We are deeply committed to achieving an efficient and independent judiciary, and we look forward to its effective realisation. The fate of these crucial aspirations and initiatives depends entirely on our collective efforts," he said.

Yunus said three "magic words" -- judiciary, independence and efficiency -- define the foundation of the society.

He said when the government speaks of reform, it does not talk about minor twitches that will fall apart under pressure.

"We speak of changes that will create a powerful democracy while ensuring that democratic aspirations do not twist into either authoritarian desires or populist yearnings.

"Using populist tactics to win elections, and then abusing and manipulating the power structures, dismantling checks and balances, and turning oversight bodies into tools of oppression -- these are common strategies from the autocratic playbook," he said.

The chief adviser said the opportunity for reform after the July uprising presents the government with the opportunity to design such mechanisms and power structures that can foil these autocratic manoeuvres.

The governance of the state in the 21st century presents distinct challenges to securing polities founded on democratic ideals. These challenges range from countering rising populism to repelling authoritarianism, illiberalism, and similar threats.

Bangladesh has unfortunately experienced all these challenges at various stages and in varying degrees, Yunus said, adding that it is widely argued that there is one institution, namely the judiciary, that can play the most significant role in addressing these issues.

"Every nation awaits a moment of transformation, an opportunity to mark a new beginning. This is our moment. We want to redress the past anarchies, bad administration, despotism and authoritarianism, and to set the country on a path of good governance and rule of law," Yunus said.

Chief Justice Refaat said that the judiciary today stands as the fully functioning constitutional organ of the state, unyielding in its duty, grounded in its independence, and staunched in its commitment to justice.

The reform initiatives cannot sustain without a full-fledged and institutionalised reform of the judiciary itself.

"To that end, I reiterate with utmost urgency the need for establishing a separate secretariat for the judiciary, which is essential not only for administrative autonomy but for securing the structural foundation upon which all other reforms must rest," Justice Refaat said.

"Justice cannot be carried forward on borrowed infrastructure or delegated authority; it must stand on its own institutional legs," he added.

He said the student-led uprising dismantled a "compromised" judiciary and called forth a new order grounded in truth and independence.

"I did not assume the office of the 25th chief justice by design, but was summoned by the people's will, entrusted with the solemn duty to restore faith in the rule of law and to rebuild the judiciary as a pillar of constitutional democracy," he said.

He also said that the Judicial Reform Roadmap taken by the Supreme Court is a declaration not of intent, but of institutional transformation grounded in independence, accountability, and service.

Central to this roadmap is the creation of a Supreme Court Secretariat to ensure administrative and financial autonomy, alongside a depoliticised guideline on postings and a proposal for separate civil and criminal trial courts to enhance adjudicatory clarity.

Institutional safeguards, such as enhanced allowances, car loans, and security measures for judges, were introduced not as privileges but as protections of judicial integrity, the chief justice said.

A judiciary cannot claim true independence unless the appointment and accountability of its highest members are structurally shielded from political influence, he said.

The proposal to form the Supreme Judicial Council, endorsed by the Judicial Reform Commission and swiftly operationalised through an ordinance approved by the interim government, has already borne fruit, he said.

The two judges most recently elevated to the Appellate Division were appointed under this process, setting a new standard of legitimacy, the chief justice said. A fresh round of appointments is now under consideration.

A Documentary on the "Roadmap for Judicial Reform in Bangladesh" was screened at the seminar. Appellate Division's Justice Ashfaqul Islam, Law Adviser Prof Asif Nazrul and Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman, also spoke at the seminar. The other speakers included AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon, president of Supreme Court Bar Association; Zainul Abedin, vice-chairman of Bangladesh Bar Council; and Stefan Liller, UNDP resident representative in Bangladesh.