Separate secretariat for judiciary: SC sends proposal to law ministry

The Supreme Court has proposed establishing a separate secretariat for the judiciary to make it truly independent and effectively separate it from the executive branch.

This will end the law ministry's control over the lower courts, mentions the proposal the SC administration forwarded to the law ministry today.

The proposal was sent with a concept paper describing the necessity and objectives of a separate secretariat.

Separation of the judiciary has not been possible over the years because the political parties in power never really wanted it, reads the paper.

A draft organogram of the secretariat was annexed to the proposal written by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed.

If approved, the law ministry will take steps to set up the new secretariat and appoint a secretary, deputy secretaries and other officials, SC Special Officer Muajjem Hussain told The Daily Star.

At present, the law ministry acts as the secretariat for the judiciary and therefore, it can interfere in recruitments, transfers and promotions of lower court judges, he said.

If the separate secretariat is established, the power of recruitments, transfers and promotions of lower court judges will go to the SC, Muajjem added.

Contacted, Law and Justice Division Secretary Sheikh Abu Taher said the proposal was conveyed to Law Adviser Asif Nazrul.

The law adviser could not be reached for comments on the matter.

On September 21, Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed in an address to lower court judges said he would take steps for the establishment of a separate secretariat for the judiciary.

Supreme Court lawyers have long been demanding a separate secretariat for the judiciary.

Before the proposal was sent to the law ministry today, opinions of judges of both the Appellate and High Court Divisions were solicited, officials said.

Although Bangladesh is a constitutional democratic state, there are limitations in implementing the principle of separation of powers and ending the executive branch's tendency to interfere in the judiciary, reads the concept.

"The manifestation of a culture based on the rule of law and constitutional obligations has been severely affected since independence. Article 22 of our constitution declares the separation of the judiciary from the executive branch as a basic principle of the state," it says.

"In the era of globalisation, the application and practice of the principle of separation of powers… in the democratic state structure to curb the absolute powers of the executive or the government is well known."

In a modern state, if the three organs are not separated, the coherent practice of the constitution faces obstacles. "As a result, the need to maintain a proper balance of powers between the various departments of the state is disturbed on the one hand, and the democratic foundation of the state as a whole is weakened on the other."

"The highest court of Bangladesh in the judgement of the Civil Appeal Case No. 79/1999, better known as Masdar Hossain case, of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has cleared the way for separation of the judiciary from the executive through making a complete outline. One of the basic foundations of the separation of powers outlined in the judgement is the establishment of a separate secretariat for the judiciary. In the judgement of Masdar Hossain case, the issue of institutionalisation of judicial separation has come up several times to ensure judiciary's independence. And the best effective way to separate the judiciary is to establish an independent judiciary secretariat. For this reason, in the judgement, the Supreme Court has considered the establishment of a separate secretariat for the judiciary through completely abolishing the joint jurisdiction of the law ministry and the Supreme Court in running the current dual rule that is the subordinate court judges' recruitment, transfer, discipline etc as an important adjunct of the separation of powers."

In the context of the unforgettable July-August mass uprising, now is the best time to ensure true independence of the judiciary by implementing the verdict of the Masdar Hossain case, says the concept.

"The first step in this effort is to establish a separate judiciary secretariat completely independent of the executive branch. It is possible to establish the rule of law through efficient, impartial and quality judicial work in our country only by establishing a separate judicial secretariat.

"In Article 109 of our Constitution, the power of supervision and control of all subordinate courts and tribunals has been delegated to the High Court Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh. At present, Bangladesh Supreme Court Registry provides secretarial support to the Supreme Court and High Court Division in the management and control of various matters of subordinate courts. But this supervision and control of the High Court Division is not absolute, because in the existing structure, the High Court Division exercises its supervision and control powers after receiving various proposals related to subordinate courts from the ministry of law. But in terms of Article 109 of our Constitution, the supervision and control of subordinate courts and tribunals is the exclusive prerogative of the High Court Division. Therefore, the establishment of a separate judicial secretariat is essential for the smooth implementation of this constitutional obligation.

"Besides, the scope of work of the Supreme Court registry has increased at a fast rate due to various reasons, including the increase in the number of cases, administrative activities of the Bangladesh Supreme Court, and the rise in the number of subordinate court judges. Considering this context, it has become necessary to set up a separate secretariat."