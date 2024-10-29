Senior secretary Helal Uddin sent to jail after remand

A Dhaka court today sent Helal Uddin Ahmed, former senior secretary to the local government division, to jail after rejecting his bail petition in a case filed over the death of BNP activist Mokbul on December 7, 2022.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mahbubul Haque passed the order after Investigation Officer Nazmul Hasan, a sub-inspector of Paltan Model Police Station, produced him before the court on completion of his four-day remand.

The IO submitted an appeal to keep him confined in prison until the investigation is completed.

The magistrate also directed the jail authorities to provide him first class division in jail custody according to the Jail Code.

In the forwarding report, the IO said he interrogated Helal during his remand where he gave important information about the killing. The information is being verified, the IO said.

While the defence submitted an application, seeking bail and also first class division in jail on grounds that their client was implicated in the case as part of a conspiracy to harass him.

Upon hearing both the sides, the magistrate turned down the defence pleas and ordered to send him to Dhaka Central in Keraniganj.

On September 30, BNP activist Mahfuzar Rahman filed the case with Paltan Model Police Station against 256 people, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and 700 unnamed persons over Mokbul's killing.

Police detained Helal from Khulshi area of Chattogram city on October 23. Later, he was handed over to Dhaka police.