Sending money home to be easier

Says expat welfare adviser, unveils new facilities for migrant workers

Expatriates will now be able to send remittance directly to Probashi Kallyan Bank, said Prof Asif Nazrul, adviser to the expatriate's welfare and overseas employment ministry, yesterday.

Initiatives are also underway so that they can repay loans from abroad, he said, adding that 12 private banks can give expatriates loans from now on.

He shared the updates with reporters at a press briefing in the ministry.

Prof Asif added that booths of Probashi Kallyan Bank will be available at branches of Sonali and Agrani banks in remote areas.

Mentioning that expatriate workers often face difficulties, Prof Asif said, "Embassies don't work sincerely. There will be arrangements for lodging complaints in such situations. Their activities will be regularly monitored, and steps will be taken if there is any negligence."

He added that all costs for sending remittances to money exchange houses will be paid by the banks concerned.

The one-crore-taka limit on wage earners' bonds has been lifted, making it easier for expatriates to send remittances comfortably.

Only approval from Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET) and the embassy now will be required to send workers abroad. There will be no need for ministry approval, saving 30 days, he said.

The adviser said sub-agent registration will be implemented, saying that reducing their influence will lower migration costs.

Recruiting agencies will be rated based on their performance, which will increase competition.

Prof Asif said the government has prepared a list of 87 expatriate workers who were imprisoned and later released from different Gulf countries, including the 75 from the UAE.

Measures would be taken to create employment for the workers who had to return home as they protested supporting the Anti-discrimination Student Movement in Bangladesh, he said. "If possible, they will be sent to other countries."

He said initiatives would be taken so that Malaysia resumes hiring Bangladeshi workers.

Recruiting agents would return the money to the workers who couldn't go to Malaysia after clearing their payments.

"So far, only 25 percent of the workers have got their money back. Any corruption will be investigated."

There will be new employment opportunities for Bangladeshi workers in Italy or China, Prof Asif said.

He mentioned that VIP services will be provided to the remitters at airports, especially those coming from the Middle East countries.

"In future, they will have access to a lounge. If necessary, manpower will be recruited."

Regarding the issue of female workers being abused in the Middle East countries, Prof Asif said the legal support system there from our side is very weak.

"We are trying to establish a central monitoring system. This is a big challenge. We will take steps after observation."

He added that they would soon review the methodology of technical training centres.