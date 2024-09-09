‘Selling child for treatment tragic violation of rights’

NHRC takes suo motu cognizance of TDS report, vows to ensure rights of the family, asks Dinajpur DC to probe and submit report by Oct 15

Abdur Rashid, who was shot and injured during the student-led mass uprising, sold his baby girl to pay hospital bills. Photo: Star

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a report published in The Daily Star on September 8, 2024, asking the deputy commissioner of Dinajpur to submit a report on the news titled "Baby girl sold to pay injured father's hospital bills."

NHRC today directed the DC to investigate the matter and submit a report by October 15.

In its suo motu, the commission expressed deep concern over this incident, terming it a tragic violation of human rights.

According to the report, a newborn girl was sold for Tk 37,000 by her parents, Abdur Rashid and Rokeya, day labourers from Katapara village in Dinajpur Sadar upazila. The couple made the decision in a desperate attempt to cover Abdur Rashid's hospital bills after he was shot during a violent clash between protesters, Awami League activists, and police during the student-led mass protest on August 4, 2024.

NHRC said it has initiated actions to ensure the rights of the affected family. This includes ensuring proper treatment for Abdur Rashid, gathering the couple's views on the situation of their sold child, and verifying the child's welfare. Additionally, the commission has called for financial assistance to be provided to the family.

NHRC said the sale of a child to cover medical costs is a matter of grave concern, and it underscores the failure to ensure adequate healthcare for citizens, a fundamental responsibility of the state.

NHRC is particularly concerned as the couple had to resort to such extreme measures despite the availability of free surgeries at government hospitals.

The commission questioned why the couple had to pay such an amount for treatment at the Dinajpur Medical College Hospital and said it would investigate the matter further.

The Daily Star report states that Abdur Rashid suffered multiple gunshot wounds while trying to escape the clash on August 4. Despite receiving initial treatment, his condition worsened, and on August 8, 2024, he was transferred to Dinajpur Medical College Hospital for urgent surgery, where nine bullets were removed from his abdomen.

The following day, his wife gave birth to their second daughter.

About Tk 17,000 was spent on Rashid's treatment in the first two days of his admission at DMCH. The expenses of Rokeya's delivery further added to the couple's distress.

Faced with mounting medical expenses, including ongoing treatment and the need for further surgeries by October, the couple sold their newborn to a childless couple from Gaibandha.

The NHRC called upon all relevant authorities to provide the necessary support to the family.