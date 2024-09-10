Selling child to pay bills: NHRC takes steps to look into it

Asks DC to submit report by October 15

Abdur Rashid, who was shot and injured during the student-led mass uprising, sold his baby girl to pay hospital bills. Photo: Star

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) yesterday took suo motu cognisance of a story published in The Daily Star on September 8, 2024, titled "Baby girl sold to pay injured father's hospital bills," asking the deputy commissioner of Dinajpur to submit a report on the news.

The commission is gravely concerned by the contents of the report and has initiated action to ensure the rights of the affected family, said an NHRC press release.

NHRC has directed the DC of Dinajpur to investigate the matter and submit a report by October 15.

This includes ensuring proper treatment for Abdur Rashid, gathering the couple's views on the situation of their sold child, and verifying the child's welfare. Additionally, the commission has called for financial assistance to be provided to the family, it added.

In the suo motu, the commission termed the incident a tragic violation of human rights.

The sale of a child to cover medical costs is a matter of grave concern, and it underscores the failure to ensure adequate healthcare for citizens, a fundamental responsibility of the state, the statement read.

NHRC is particularly concerned as the couple had to resort to such extreme measures despite the availability of free surgeries at government hospitals.

The commission questions why such high costs were incurred at Dinajpur Medical College Hospital and will investigate this further.

According to the report, a newborn girl was sold for Tk 37,000 by her parents, day labourer Abdur Rashid and Rokeya of Katapara village in Dinajpur Sadar Upazila. The couple made this decision to cover Rashid's hospital bills after he was shot during a clash between protesters, Awami League activists, and police during anti-discrimination student movement on August 4.