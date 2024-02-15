Bangladesh
Select projects carefully

Says state minister for women and children affairs
Women and Children Affairs State Minister Simin Hussain at a meeting today highlighted the importance of undertaking projects suitable for human resource development.

She also emphasised the necessity of increased awareness in project selection.

The remarks came at a meeting with officials of Department of Women Affairs in the capital's Eskaton.

She underlined the significance of establishing a comprehensive beneficiary database to streamline service provision and enhance transparency in allowance disbursement processes.

The government is working to enhance the quality of life for women and children in society and all forms of cooperation will persist to empower women, she added.

