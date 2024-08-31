Seizing black money: ACC to start special drive next week

The Anti-Corruption Commission is set to launch a special drive next week against corrupt individuals and black money.

The graft watchdog is also working on forming several teams, led by ACC directors, to conduct the drive. One such team has already been assembled.

"The six-member team would assist the law enforcement agencies with seizing evidence and legal support during the special drive," reads an office order issued last Sunday by ACC Director General Golam Shahriar Chowdhury.

The commission will deploy its personnel nationwide for these operations, several senior ACC officials told The Daily Star.

Following the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government on August 5, the ACC seems to have become active as it started investigating some former AL ministers and lawmakers.

The commission is also probing some former influential bureaucrats and senior police officials.

A member of the newly formed ACC team, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, "Since Sunday, we have received numerous complaints from across the country against many individuals. Many have communicated with us with evidence about the money some people have in their homes.

"If our team is allowed to work independently, we will be able to prevent a significant amount of money from being laundered abroad. We will start working in full swing within a day or two," he told The Daily Star yesterday.

BENAZIR, MATIUR TO BE SUED

The ACC has taken a policy decision to file cases next week against former inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed and former National Board of Revenue member Matiur Rahman over amassing illegal wealth, said officials.

Since April, the ACC has been investigating the illegal assets of Benazir, his wife Jissan Mirza, and their daughters Farheen Rishta Binte Benazir and Tahseen Raisa Binte Benazir. The commission found significant evidence against them.

Benazir and his family members were summoned twice to appear before the ACC, but they did not show up or submit statements about their wealth.

The commission is now preparing two cases against them -- one for amassing illegal wealth and another for failing to submit the wealth statements, officials said.

If convicted of possessing illegal wealth charges, Benazir, his wife and their daughters will face a maximum 10-year prison sentence. The highest punishment for the charges of not submitting wealth statement is three year's jail term.

The ACC is also preparing similar cases against Matiur, his two wives, and three children.

After receiving notices from the ACC, Matiur and his family members requested the graft watchdog to extend the time for filing their wealth statements. The ACC granted their request, but they failed to submit the asset statements.

ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan said they found evidence of acquiring illegal wealth by Benazir, Matiur and their family members. "They will be sued once the commission decides on this."