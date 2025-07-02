‘Seize the moment to anchor democracy’

Khaleda urges all to stay united

Urging people to remain united, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has said the country must quickly seize the opportunity to institutionalise the democratic system.

"The student-people uprising led to the fall of the fascist regime and created an opportunity to build Bangladesh anew. I pay tributes to the people who were martyred during the movement; my sympathies are for those who had been injured. The nation will forever remember their sacrifices," said the former prime minister yesterday.

She was speaking on the first day of a 36-day programme organised by the BNP marking the 2024 July uprising.

"It must be ensured that the bloodshed and the tears of grieving mothers are not in vain. Unity must be maintained," she told the event at China-Bangladesh Friendship Conference Centre via a video link.

The party will organise the rest of the programme in different places across the country.

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia addresses the event via a video link. Photo: Star

Khaleda stressed the need for generating employment and ensuring people's security. "Above all, we must safeguard Bangladesh's independence and sovereignty at any cost."

Family members of those who lost their lives in political movements, including last year's mass uprising, spoke at the event.

Khaleda said there should be a comprehensive list of the victims of abduction, murder, and extrajudicial killings.

"Arrangements for swift justice and state recognition must be ensured. There must be a dignified rehabilitation and secure future for every family."

For 16 years, the fascists tried to establish a one-party regime forever, she said. "The Awami League regime sought to destroy democracy through repression, torture, arrest, killing, enforced disappearance, and murder."

A prayer was offered seeking peace for the departed souls. The participants also stood in silence for a minute in honour of the martyrs.

While the family members of the martyred and victims of enforced disappearance spoke, BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, who joined the event from London, and many others in the audience were seen wiping away tears.

"A proportional representation electoral system might divide the society." — Tarique Rahman

While inaugurating the event Tarique said unity was more important than ever and urged political parties to carefully consider whether the proportional representation system was suitable for Bangladesh.

"A proportional representation electoral system might divide the society," he said, urging political parties to reconsider their position.

Some political parties demand a proportional representation system, which is practiced in certain countries. "I urge everyone to carefully consider how suitable, or whether it is suitable at all, for Bangladesh at this moment, given the reality and the country's geographical-political context.

"We must seriously consider whether, in the name of a proportional electoral system, we are unknowingly opening the door for the return of the fallen, defeated, and fugitive evil forces into the country's politics."

If the parties keep on raising new issues one after another, the conspirators will get a chance to rise again, he added.

"The political parties have given reform proposals after thoughtful consideration. I firmly believe that each party has presented what they consider to be the best for the country," he said.

If the interim government is busy with the reform issues, it might prevent the people from accessing their political and economic rights, he added.

"Even if there is no consensus among political parties on every issue, consensus in the national interest is essential.

"In the upcoming national election, if the BNP receives the people's mandate to govern the state, it will form a national government and make the utmost effort to implement every development programme for the country and its people."

Now is the time to repay the debt to the martyrs by building a justice-based democratic and humane Bangladesh, he said.

As political parties have different views and programmes, it might seem like anti-fascist forces are not united, but "for national interest, we are all united."

To establish Bangladesh on a strong democratic foundation, Tarique said the country must be freed from subservience.

At the beginning of the event, a documentary titled 'National Unity and Democratic Journey' based on the July-August mass uprising was screened.

Speaking as a special guest, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Blaming the BNP simply because it is a major party will not be conducive to unity."

Regarding the July Charter, he said the BNP had already extended its support to finalise it, and now it was the government's responsibility to complete the process.

BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas said, "Many parties are making various demands to disrupt the election… We must stay united to move the country forward."

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed said while democratic political parties may have differences, they must remain united in the interest of the nation.

FAMILIES DEMAND JUSTICE

At least 17 individuals, including family members of those killed or injured during the uprising, addressed the event. They demanded proper treatment and trial of the atrocities.

Many in the audience, including Tarique, were seen wiping away tears, moved by the speeches of the victims of enforced disappearances, especially when Parvej Hossain's daughter, a Chatra Dal leader, spoke at the event.

Abida Islam Hridi said, "After August 5, I thought I would get my father back. But I still haven't found him, I haven't heard anything. When will I find my father? When I went to Aynaghar, I saw my name written on the wall. Maybe my father suffered while writing my name, but all the names have been erased.

"Will we never get our fathers back? Will my brother never see our father? Who will make this happen?" she asked.

She said she hoped the government would find her father, but after 10 years, I see nothing has been done.

"Tarique Rahman will find my father. Even if he doesn't, he will make sure the people who took my father away are held accountable."

Parvez, from the capital's Bangshal area, was picked up from Shahbagh by members of a law enforcement agency on December 2, 2013, said family members.

At the event, Fatematuz Zohra, the mother of Abdullah Bin Jahid, who was killed in the 2024 uprising, said, "My 16-year-old son was shot dead near the airport. My younger son has cancer, and my husband has also passed away. The government hasn't looked at us."

Ananta Kumar Das, father of Biswajit Das, said, "We still did not get justice for my son. He was killed in broad daylight, yet no proper justice has been served. I hold onto the hope that I will see justice for my son's death before I leave this world."

Ramzan Ali, the elder brother of Abu Sayed, said, "If Abu Sayed hadn't bravely stood in front of Rokeya University, exposing his chest, the demands would not have been easily met. His sacrifice played a key role in Sheikh Hasina's downfall."

He also called for greater attention to the families of those injured during the movement.