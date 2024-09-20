Seek treatment at hospitals, not from quacks

Experts tell discussion

Experts have called upon people to seek immediate treatment at hospitals for snakebite cases instead of relying on quacks or traditional healers.

They said this at a virtual discussion marking International Day for Snakebite Awareness, jointly organised by Bangladesh Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases and Toxicology Society of Bangladesh.

Addressing the discussion, Prof MA Faiz, president of Toxicology Society of Bangladesh, said the tendency of people to go to traditional healers instead of hospitals remains the main obstacle for snakebite treatment in the country.

Prof Md Amir Hossain, president of Bangladesh Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases, said while the use of anti-venom has risen in hospitals across the country, a tendency to exhibit phobia has been seen among doctors when administering antivenoms.

Also, people often have doubts about the efficacy of anti-venom, and it is crucial to address these concerns for effective treatment for snakebites, he added.

Prof Robed Amin, general secretary of Toxicology Society of Bangladesh, said, "Bangladesh has already developed a draft strategy for snakebite prevention and control -- a pioneering effort as no other country has created a specific strategy for this issue."

"The draft strategy, currently awaiting finalisation by the health ministry, is focused on four key areas -- community engagement, ensuring access to anti-venom treatment, strengthening the health system, and fostering partnerships," said Prof Robed, also a former director general of the DGHS.

Around 4.03 lakh people are bitten by snakes and 7,511 of them die from it every year in Bangladesh, according to a 2023 study by the Non-Communicable Disease Control Unit of DGHS.