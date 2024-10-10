Sedition case filed against Tapashee

A sedition and defamation case worth Tk 1,000 crore was filed with a Khulna court against Tapashee Tabassum Urmi, suspended assistant commissioner of Lalmonirhat, yesterday.

The lawsuit was lodged by one Shawkat Hossain with the court of Khulna Metropolitan Magistrate-2.

SM Masudur Rahman, the complainant's lawyer, said the case was filed in response to controversial comments made by Tabassum in Facebook defaming Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus and Abu Sayed, a martyr of the anti-discrimination student movement.

In the case statement, Shawkat accused Tabassum of undermining the government and conspiring against the chief adviser through her Facebook posts that were tantamount to treason. It also damaged the dignity of the government leader, creating unrest and hatred among the public.

The court accepted the case and directed the CID to investigate the matter and submit its report by December 15.