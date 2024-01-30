Secys to sit with PM on February 5

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will have a meeting with the secretaries on February 5.

This will be her first meeting with the top officials of the civil service after she assumed office for the fourth consecutive term.

The last such meeting, called "Sachib Shabha", was held on November 27, 2022.

Speaking to The Daily Star, several top officials said the PM has verbally agreed to attend the meeting.

The agenda will be finalised within a few days, sources at the secretariat said, adding that eight issues may be on the agenda.

The role of the administration to keep the prices of essentials under control during Ramadan may be at the top of the agenda. Besides, law and order, the progress on implementation of the decisions of the previous meetings of the secretaries, and the cabinet meetings are likely to be discussed.

Requesting anonymity, a secretary who was involved in organising the meeting, told this correspondent that although there is a set agenda for the secretary-level meeting, the prime minister's impromptu speech is considered the key feature of the meeting.

Another official said the PM many give a strong message on curbing corruption.

"Sheikh Hasina had always been positive about many demands of the administration officials. But people still endure a lot of suffering to avail services ... . So, the prime minister may direct the secretaries to be strict about corruption," he added.

Asked whether the secretaries would place any demands, a secretary said, "Given the current economic situation, we don't have the scope for demanding new facilities. The main goal of all is to overcome the current economic crisis."

The secretaries of 58 ministries and departments usually take part in such meetings.

At present, 87 secretaries and senior secretaries are performing their duties on regular and contractual basis.