Security tightened further around Bangabhaban

Security around Bangabhaban, the president's office and residence, has been tightened with newly erected barbed-wire fences amid ongoing protests demanding the resignation of President Shahabuddin.

For the third consecutive day today, protesters gathered near Bangabhaban, calling for the president's immediate resignation.

In response, security forces, including the Army, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and Armed Police Battalion (APBN), have been placed on high alert.

Authorities have enforced strict security measures, including a four-layered barricade and a three-layered barbed-wire fence, following two days of escalating protests.

