Security tight as BNP office remains locked

The photo was taken on Tuesday. Photo: Anisur Rahman

Police have tightened security measures around BNP's Nayapaltan office amid the party's hartal and blockade programmes.

Law enforcement agencies including police, RAB and BGB have been patrolling the areas regularly to maintain law and order.

Suspicious individuals near the party office have also been detained as a precautionary measure, said police sources.

During a visit, this correspondent found that the party office was locked, and no party banners or festoons were visible in front of the building.

The party office has been under lock and key since October 29, a day after party activists-police clashes that killed at least 2 people.

Over four dozen police are present in front of the party office, and BNP leaders and activists have been barred from holding any gatherings or processions outside the office.

During the party's one-day nationwide hartal on October 29 and the ongoing three-day blockade, no party activists were seen around the office.

Crime scene tapes installed by law enforcers were not seen today.

Police said adequate security arrangements have been made across Dhaka's Naya Paltan area to deal with any untoward situation. Additional personnel area also on standby to be deployed if needed.

On December 28, a BNP mega rally was foiled as the party activists engaged in a day-long clashes with police. The rally ended after 1 hour 38 minutes.

On October 29, the party declared a hartal across the country, and it announced a three-day nationwide blockade programme starting from October 31.