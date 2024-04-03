Security measures taken: DMP

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has taken round-the-clock special security measures to keep the capital secured during the holiday season

Habibur Rahman, commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, came up with the disclosure yesterday while addressing the media after visiting Bashundhara Shopping Complex in Panthapath.

"There is no threat centring the Eid festival. However, the security plan has been designed keeping every possibility in mind," he said.

"Around 1.5 crore people will leave Dhaka during the Eid holidays, so the Dhaka city will be empty," said the DMP boss.

Addressing city dwellers, he said, "We would advise you to be aware of your valuables and be aware. Special security measures have been taken by the police 24 hours a day until the end of the holidays."

Habibur Rahman said a police team is working to prevent mugging, and a task force has been formed in eight divisions of the DMP.

Regarding traffic congestion during late at night in Ramadan, the commissioner said, "We did not take steps for that at the beginning of Ramadan. But now shops and markets are open as people are shopping till late at night, so we will work on traffic control from now on."