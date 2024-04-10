Security guard stabbed to death in Gulshan area

Bangladesh
Wed Apr 10, 2024 06:50 PM Last update on: Wed Apr 10, 2024 07:02 PM
Murder in Dhaka

A security guard of an ATM booth was stabbed to death in the capital's Shahjadpur area of Gulshan earlier today.

The deceased is Hasan Mahmud, 55.

Mazharul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Gulshan Police Station, said some unidentified miscreants stabbed Hasan dead at the ATM booth located at Maisha Chowdhury Tower around 5:15am. However, it is believed that the miscreants failed to take money from the ATM booth.

We will collect the CCTV footage of the ATM booth to identify those involved in the incident, said the OC.

The body was sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, he added.

