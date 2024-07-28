Security beefed up at Khulna jail

Security has been tightened at Khulna District Jail considering the current situation in the country, including the recent attacks in Narsingdi jail.

"Surveillance has been increased in and around the jail while the leaves of all jail staffers have been cancelled," said Jail Superintendent Md Rafiqul Kader yesterday.

However, the jail authorities also suspended the visits of the relatives of the jail inmates, he said.

"Everyone is performing their duties continuously. Additional police have been deployed at the main gate of the jail," he said.

Security has been beefed up inside the jail and law enforcement agencies have been kept on alert, he added.

Currently, there are 1,421 prison inmates in the jail, against its capacity of accommodating 676 inmates.