Security beefed up amid fears of violence, sabotage

Police have beefed up security measures fearing clandestine attacks and disruptive activities during the countrywide three-day blockade called by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

Sources at the police headquarters (PHQ) said all the police units across the country have been told to increase vigilance and beef up security measures.

In a statement, PHQ today requested the public to call national emergency number 999 to inform law enforcers about any activities that may deteriorate the law and order situation.

Rapid Action Battalion will deploy around 300 petrol teams to ensure public security and protect state property, according to a statement from the Rab Headquarters.

Intelligence surveillance is already beefed up by the elite force to identify people who might carry out any subversive activities, reads the statement.

Sufficient numbers of special teams and striking forces were kept on standby from both Rab and the police for immediate deployment, according to officials.

"We have already instructed highway, rail, and river police to stay vigilant so that no one can carry out any ambush," said Md Anwar Hossain, deputy inspector general (operation) of PHQ.

"We are ready to face any untoward situations and have taken all necessary measures to ensure people's safety," he told The Daily Star.

Besides, the highway police have formed special monitoring teams to ensure smooth movement of transport on the highways.

"In coordination with the district and metropolitan police units, we will make adequate deployment [to the places in need] if necessary," Md Shahabuddin Khan, additional inspector general of the highway police said, told this newspaper.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police has taken security measures based on the experiences of October 28 and October 29 violence.

Police have already set up checkpoints at the entry points to the capital and all major points of Dhaka.

Kh Mahid Uddin, additional commissioner of DMP, told The Daily Star that they will ensure maximum security measures to ensure public safety.

"We hope everyone will act responsibly during the blockade programme," he added.

Asked about fearing subversive activities, Mahid said, "We have seen violence even after a promise to hold a peaceful rally. This time, we have taken adequate preparation."