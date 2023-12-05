Security to be beefed up in churches for Christmas: home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan today said the members of the law enforcers and intelligence agencies will ensure tight security in all churches centring the Christmas Day.

"We will deploy law enforcement agencies from early in the morning on December 24 to December 26 morning near all churches to ensure the safety and security of all," he said after a meeting on law and order preparation on the occasion of the Christmas and 31st night celebrations at his ministry in Dhaka.

The minister said that churches across the country including Dhaka will have its volunteers along with the law and order agencies for security.

He said adequate number of archways and Close Circuit or IP cameras will be installed to ensure the security of the churches.

"Mobile shops and construction materials at the entrances of churches will be removed. To prevent any untoward incident, emergency call at 999 will be checked and necessary assistance will be ensured at all times," the minister added.

He said special security measures and intelligence surveillance will be beefed up in the diplomatic area on the occasion of Christmas Day and 31st night.

The minister said that the 12th National Election will be held on January 7, adding, "No one will be allowed to hold musical programmes in the open spaces across the country as well as in Dhaka after 6:00pm on 31st night.