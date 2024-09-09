Security of all foreign nationals ensured: home adviser

Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today said the government has ensured cent percent security for all foreign nationals living in Bangladesh.

The adviser made the remarks during a courtesy meeting with the Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Lilly Nicholls at the secretariat.

During the meeting, the adviser and the high commissioner discussed various issues related to mutual interests including the development of mutual relations between the two countries, security of foreign nationals including Canada, Rohingya situation, police reform, cooperation in the agriculture sector, and return of siphoned money.

At the beginning of the meeting, the adviser welcomed the high commissioner.

In reply to the high commissioner's concern regarding security of foreigners including Canadian, the home adviser said there is no reason for foreigners to fear about security.

"We have provided complete security for them. The law-and-order situation in Bangladesh is gradually improving," he said.

The adviser hoped that the law-and-order situation would be able to be taken to a more satisfactory level soon.

When the high commissioner expressed concern over the recent Rohingya situation, the home adviser said, "We are monitoring the Rohingya situation very closely. We have given the highest priority to the safety and security of Myanmar nationals living in the Rohingya camps, local and foreign NGO workers and the international community."

"Necessary instructions have been given to the concerned people in this regard," he said.

Despite its limited financial capacity, Jahangir said, Bangladesh has been hosting 1.2 million Rohingya refugees and providing necessary assistance over the years.

"Now the time has come to repatriate this huge population to their own country and rehabilitate them in other countries," he said.

The adviser requested the high commissioner for resettlement of some Rohingyas in Canada.

In reply to the home adviser request on Canada's assistance in police reform, the high commissioner said a project on Canadian cooperation in police training is underway in Bangladesh.

By expanding it, Canada can play a greater role in this regard, she said.

The high commissioner sought the adviser's cooperation in implementing the Canada-funded "Construction of Agricultural Technology Center" project for transfer of modern agricultural technology to Bangladesh.

Jahangir, also the adviser to the agriculture ministry, assured all-out cooperation in this regard.

The home adviser further drew the attention of the high commissioner to bring back the money smuggled to Canada from Bangladesh and said that many big criminals of Bangladesh have smuggled a huge amount of money to Canada and took shelter there.

The high commissioner assured full cooperation in this regard [bring back money] and said that the issue of bringing back the money is challenging and time-consuming but not impossible.

In this regard, the high commissioner requested to send formal proposals and letters with specific evidence through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh.

Counsellor (Political) of the Canadian High Commission Marcus Davies, Senior Trade Commissioner and Counsellor Debra Boyce and senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs were present at the meeting.