Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sun Sep 22, 2024 03:14 PM
Last update on: Sun Sep 22, 2024 03:18 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Section 144 withdrawn in Rangamati

Star Digital Report
Sun Sep 22, 2024 03:14 PM Last update on: Sun Sep 22, 2024 03:18 PM
Photo: Collected

The district administration this morning withdrew the Section 144 imposed in the municipal area of Rangamati following Friday's communal violence.

In a public notice issued this morning, the district administration said the withdrawal was effective from 11:00am in Rangamati town.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

But Rangamati's roads remain nearly deserted on the second day of the 72-hour blockade initiated on Friday by indigenous protesters under the banner of Jummo Chhatra-Janata Parishad following violence in Rangamati and Khagrachhari.

Meanwhile, after Friday's arson attacks, Rangamati District CNG Auto-rickshaw Workers Union and Drivers Welfare Association also initiated a strike that same day.

The public notice, signed by Rangamati Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain Khan, said Section 144 was imposed in the municipal area due to a deterioration in law and order.

However, as the situation improved, it was withdrawn from the Rangamati municipal area, he added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
এস আলমের অর্থ পাচার
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

এস আলমের অর্থ পাচার: তদন্তের অগ্রগতি জানতে চান হাইকোর্ট

আগামী রোববার দুর্নীতি দমন কমিশনের (দুদক) আইনজীবী শাহীন আহমেদকে এ তথ্য জানাতে বলা হয়েছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ভারতের সঙ্গে নীরবতা-নিষ্ক্রিয়তার দিন শেষ: পানিবণ্টন প্রসঙ্গে রিজওয়ানা হাসান

২ ঘণ্টা আগে