Section 144 withdrawn in Rangamati

The district administration this morning withdrew the Section 144 imposed in the municipal area of Rangamati following Friday's communal violence.

In a public notice issued this morning, the district administration said the withdrawal was effective from 11:00am in Rangamati town.

But Rangamati's roads remain nearly deserted on the second day of the 72-hour blockade initiated on Friday by indigenous protesters under the banner of Jummo Chhatra-Janata Parishad following violence in Rangamati and Khagrachhari.

Meanwhile, after Friday's arson attacks, Rangamati District CNG Auto-rickshaw Workers Union and Drivers Welfare Association also initiated a strike that same day.

The public notice, signed by Rangamati Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain Khan, said Section 144 was imposed in the municipal area due to a deterioration in law and order.

However, as the situation improved, it was withdrawn from the Rangamati municipal area, he added.