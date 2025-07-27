Section 144 imposed at Pabna village after clash

The local administration has imposed the Section 144 in Tarapur village of Pabna's Bera upazila for 24 hours to maintain law and order following a clash between two rival local groups over extension work at a mosque that left one person dead.

Bera Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Morshedul Islam said the restriction will remain in force across the village from 10:00am today to 10:00am tomorrow.

"A tense situation is prevailing as one person has died and another is in critical condition. The victim's body will be taken to the village today. Considering the situation, Section 144 has been imposed, and additional forces along with a magistrate have been deployed to maintain order," the UNO told The Daily Star this morning.

He added that the janaza of the victim might be held at Sanila village in Bera municipality area.

On Friday morning, two rival groups clashed over an extension work at a mosque in Tarapur village, leaving several people injured. Md Hadis Miah, 45, one of the critically injured, died yesterday while undergoing treatment at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital. His death triggered further violence as at least 24 houses were torched in the village yesterday, according to police and locals.

Authorities said police were deployed immediately after the clash, but the situation remained tense.