Secretariat staffers observe 2-hr work stoppage today

Demanding the repeal of the "Public Service (amendment) Ordinance-2025", government employees will observe a two-hour work stoppage today.

The announcement came during a protest rally held yesterday in front of the finance ministry at the Secretariat. Addressing the gathering, Md Nurul Islam, co-chairman of the Secretariat Officers and Employees Unity Forum, said employees will observe the strike from 11:00am to 1:00pm.

During the work stoppage, employees will stage a sit-in at the library of Ministry of Public Administration.

Yesterday, around 11:30am, employees gathered in front of Building No-11 at the Secretariat, chanting slogans such as "There's no place for discrimination in our Golden Bengal" and "We won't accept fascist black laws".

Employee leaders urged all officers and staff at the Secretariat to join the strike today. They also hinted at possible sit-ins in front of the offices of those involved in drafting the ordinance.

"We've heard that amendments are being considered, but we won't accept any modification -- this black law must be scrapped," said Nurul Islam.

On May 25, the government issued the Public Service Ordinance, which allows the dismissal of civil servants through a show-cause notice without formal departmental proceedings for four types of disciplinary offences.

After discussions with employee leaders, several secretaries, led by the land secretary, conveyed their demands to the cabinet secretary, who then informed the chief adviser. In response, the government formed a review committee on June 4, headed by the law adviser. Although the committee has met twice, it has yet to submit any recommendations.