Secretariat staff observe 2-hour work stoppage

Employees from various ministries and divisions at the Bangladesh Secretariat observed a two-hour work stoppage yesterday, demanding the repeal of Government Job (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025.

The protest was organised by the Bangladesh Secretariat Officers and Employees Unity Forum. As part of the programme, staff refrained from work from 11:00am to 1:00pm.

During the protest, they gathered at the library located within the Ministry of Public Administration, where they delivered speeches demanding the immediate withdrawal of the ordinance.

The forum's co-chairman Md Badiul Kabir also announced the next phase of the movement, which includes a public engagement campaign with professional bodies and office-based service associations across the country today.

Additionally, on June 25, outreach programmes will be conducted with service associations at all ministries and the offices of divisional commissioners. A further announcement regarding the next course of action will be made on the same day.

Md Nurul Islam, another co-chairman of the forum, described the government initiative as "a controversial and black ordinance" and said if it is not withdrawn immediately, a larger unified movement will be launched nationwide.

Meanwhile, around 4:00pm yesterday, Law Adviser Prof Asif Nazrul and Energy Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan held a meeting with forum leaders at the Secretariat.

During the discussion, the employee leaders reportedly highlighted the reasons behind the resentment among public servants regarding the ordinance.

Later, in a press release, the forum announced that their public outreach programme would continue today and tomorrow (Wednesday). They also affirmed that the movement would continue until the ordinance is repealed.

Since May 24, officials and employees across ministries and divisions have been protesting inside the Secretariat against the ordinance.