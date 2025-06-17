Secretariat employees intensify demand for repeal of public service ordinance

Employees at the Bangladesh Secretariat staged a protest rally today, as part of their movement demanding the repeal of the "Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025".

As of 12:40pm, a large number of employees gathered in front of the Cabinet Division building inside the Secretariat. Protesters also planned to submit a memorandum to the authorities concerned will a call for the repeal.

The government issued the ordinance on May 25 by amending the Public Service Act, 2018, allowing dismissal of public servants for administrative disruptions within 14 days and without departmental proceedings.

Secretariat staff leaders had earlier urged the government not to incorporate such provisions, but the ordinance was enacted regardless, sparking widespread protests.

From its issuance until the Eid holidays, employees demonstrated almost daily. Though there were no protest programmes immediately after the break, staff have resumed demonstrations over the past two days.

In response to the growing unrest, the government on June 4 formed a review committee to provide "well-considered recommendations."

The committee is chaired by Law Adviser Asif Nazrul, with Energy Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan and Cabinet Secretary Sheikh Abdur Rashid as members. Three additional secretaries have been appointed to assist the panel.

According to sources, the committee held its first meeting at the Secretariat yesterday and decided to initiate talks with the protest leaders.

Nazrul Islam, co-general secretary of the Bangladesh Secretariat Officers and Employees Unity Forum, told The Daily Star today, "We have heard that the government plans to hold discussions with us, but we haven't been officially informed yet. Regardless of when or how discussions take place, our movement will continue. Today, after a brief rally, we will submit a memorandum to the adviser at the Ministry of Social Welfare."

Employee leaders have reiterated that partial amendments to the ordinance will not be acceptable. If the government fails to scrap the law entirely, they have warned of intensified programmes in the coming days.