‘Secret meeting’ in Dhaka: Major Sadikul’s wife in DB custody

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has taken Sumaiya Zafrin, wife of Major Sadikul Haque, into custody for questioning.

She was picked up from Mirpur DOHS yesterday evening, according to the DMP.

Major Sadikul Haque is currently in military custody over his alleged involvement in a "secret meeting" of the banned student organisation Chhatra League, which took place on July 8 at a convention centre near the Bashundhara residential area.

Confirming the development, DMP's Deputy Commissioner (Media) Talebur Rahman told The Daily Star, "A total of 26 people have been arrested in connection with the incident. Major Sadikul's wife has been detained for interrogation."

In connection with the alleged secret training session, police filed a case with Bhatara Police Station on July 13. DB officials said Sumaiya Zafrin was taken into custody as part of the ongoing investigation into that case.