‘Secret meeting’ of AL men: Army to probe involvement of detained official

The Bangladesh Army has constituted a court of inquiry to investigate allegations of political involvement against one of its officers, who was taken into military custody on July 17, according to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) yesterday.

The officer was detained from his residence in the capital's Uttara area following a complaint received through a law enforcement agency.

"To ensure an impartial and thorough inquiry, a court of inquiry has already been formed. Preliminary investigations have yielded credible evidence supporting the allegation," the ISPR statement said.

"Based on the findings of the full investigation, appropriate punitive action will be taken in accordance with military laws and regulations," it added.

The ISPR also said coordination is underway with Bangladesh Police and other law enforcement agencies in connection with the matter.

A separate court of inquiry has been set up to investigate the officer's unauthorised absence from duty. Upon completion of the investigation, the "Command Responsibility" of the officer will be determined under military law, based on the court's recommendations.

The ISPR reiterated that the Bangladesh Army is a strictly apolitical, disciplined, and professional institution. "There is no scope for political activities within the force. Any member found engaged in such activities will face legal action under military law," it stated.

Earlier, police arrested 22 people -- including several leaders and activists of the Awami League and the banned Chhatra League -- from a "secret meeting" held at the KB Convention Centre near the capital's Bashundhara Residential Area on July 8.

The officer in question, Major Sadikul Haque, was reportedly taken into army custody for his alleged involvement in the meeting.

The matter came to light at a press briefing at the Army Headquarters on Thursday, where Col Shafiqul Islam, colonel staff at the Military Operations Directorate, said, "We are aware of Major Sadikul Haque's alleged involvement. An investigation is ongoing. Until the investigation is complete, we cannot provide further details on the matter."

On July 12, police filed a case over the "secret meeting" with Bhatara Police Station.

Meanwhile, briefing reporters at the DMP Media Centre yesterday, Deputy Commissioner (Media) of DMP Talebur Rahman said arrests are being made based on specific allegations.

"The individuals were attempting to create anarchy in the city. Twenty-two people were arrested, and a case was filed. The investigation is being conducted with due importance, and we will soon be able to disclose the names of those involved," he said.